ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.12 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 3,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Pet Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

