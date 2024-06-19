Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $32.59 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,386. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

