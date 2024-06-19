PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.7 %

PHM stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.