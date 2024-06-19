Puma (ETR:PUM) Shares Down 3.2%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €45.06 ($48.45) and last traded at €45.06 ($48.45). Approximately 441,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,321% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.56 ($50.06).

Puma Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €46.20 and a 200 day moving average of €45.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Puma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.