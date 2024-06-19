Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Cut by Analyst

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iteris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Iteris Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.28 on Monday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $183.65 million, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.