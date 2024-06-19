Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Reduced by Analyst

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Get Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $7,380,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.