Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 449.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QTTB. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Q32 Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Q32 Bio Price Performance

Shares of QTTB stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56. Q32 Bio has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $32.88.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($13.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($11.73). On average, research analysts expect that Q32 Bio will post -10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q32 Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

