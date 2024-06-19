Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in TriMas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

