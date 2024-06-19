Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
