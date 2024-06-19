Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Qiagen Price Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

