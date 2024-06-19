Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Trading Down 3%

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

