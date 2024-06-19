QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. 3,789,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,419,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,186. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

