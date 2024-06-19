Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Position Decreased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Radian Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,565,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after buying an additional 594,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,918,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 538,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.