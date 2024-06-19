Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 238.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

RBW opened at GBX 11.22 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

