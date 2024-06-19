ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 56.9% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $4.24 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00114277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008829 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

