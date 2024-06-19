Relay Token Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $1.81 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

