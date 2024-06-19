Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.24 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $108.98 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.81 or 1.00015874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012433 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00081893 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11267934 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,503,743.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.