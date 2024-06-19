Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.10 ($0.57), with a volume of 348496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.57).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £90.74 million, a PE ratio of -376.95 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is -3,076.92%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

