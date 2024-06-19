Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 4.8%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 155,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 601,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The business’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $735,599.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 22,587 shares of company stock worth $904,232 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

