Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,319,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. 1,984,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

