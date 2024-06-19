RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RFFC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.
RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Company Profile
