RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Stock Performance
RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.
About RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF
