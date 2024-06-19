RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 25th

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RFFC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92.
About RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF
