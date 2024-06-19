RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 25th

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFFC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Get RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF alerts:

About RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected on the basis of multiple factors such as value, quality, and momentum. RFFC was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.