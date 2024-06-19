Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 213,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.