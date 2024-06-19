Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.04

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.04 and traded as low as C$51.46. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$51.80, with a volume of 1,927,367 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The company has a market cap of C$21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.98.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

