Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 1% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $53.71 and last traded at $53.98. 622,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,070,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

Specifically, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

