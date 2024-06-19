Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.53. 2,836,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,727,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $35,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

