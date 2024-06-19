Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires 370 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. The stock had a trading volume of 995,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,474. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

