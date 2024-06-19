Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 21.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $241,572,000 after purchasing an additional 407,134 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 26.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,148,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 269,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $144.64. 11,629,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,644. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.06. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

