Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $103,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 52.9% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.65. 757,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $298.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

