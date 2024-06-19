Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 46,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $460.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,256. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

