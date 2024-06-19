Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $2.52 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

