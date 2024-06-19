Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 1,150 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 222,846 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,969. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

