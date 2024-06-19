Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 985 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.8% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,417,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

