RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $29.43 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $65,308.97 or 1.00638884 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $29.43 million and approximately $788,785.25 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,894.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.00599547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00114085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00260732 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00042650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00067927 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 66,076.36490521 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $558,954.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

