RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.77. 3,991,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,300. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

