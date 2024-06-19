RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL stock remained flat at $45.98 during trading on Wednesday. 142,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,721. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.