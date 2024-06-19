RVW Wealth LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,414 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

