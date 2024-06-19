RVW Wealth LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.85% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. 303,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,522. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

