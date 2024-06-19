RVW Wealth LLC Has $24.69 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.90. 541,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $94.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

