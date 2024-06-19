RVW Wealth LLC Has $728,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. 2,744,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,155. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.