S. R. Schill & Associates Has $49.37 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 21.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

