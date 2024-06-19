S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $1.19 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Prudential PLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 259,731 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,859. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.