S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 782,411 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.