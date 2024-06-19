Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 297,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,093,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 108,814 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.