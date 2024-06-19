Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 615,470 shares of company stock worth $172,557,838. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Salesforce stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,119,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average is $276.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.