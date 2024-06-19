Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Given “Under review” Rating at Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Savannah Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.33) on Monday. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.50 ($0.36). The stock has a market cap of £343.88 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.83.
About Savannah Energy
