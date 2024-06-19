Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Given “Under review” Rating at Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Savannah Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.33) on Monday. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.50 ($0.36). The stock has a market cap of £343.88 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.83.

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the southeast Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in southeast Nigeria.

