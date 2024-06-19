Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

