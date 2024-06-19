Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. 204,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,609. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

