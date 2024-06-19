Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 110,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,378,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,327. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

