Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. 931,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

